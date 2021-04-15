|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|23
|5
|4
|67
|23
|74
|Man United
|31
|18
|9
|4
|61
|34
|63
|Leicester
|31
|17
|5
|9
|55
|37
|56
|West Ham
|31
|16
|7
|8
|51
|39
|55
|Chelsea
|31
|15
|9
|7
|50
|31
|54
|Liverpool
|31
|15
|7
|9
|53
|37
|52
|Tottenham
|31
|14
|7
|10
|52
|35
|49
|Everton
|30
|14
|6
|10
|41
|38
|48
|Arsenal
|31
|13
|6
|12
|43
|35
|45
|Leeds
|31
|14
|3
|14
|49
|49
|45
|Aston Villa
|30
|13
|5
|12
|43
|33
|44
|Wolverhampton
|31
|10
|8
|13
|31
|41
|38
|Crystal Palace
|31
|10
|8
|13
|33
|52
|38
|Southampton
|31
|10
|6
|15
|39
|56
|36
|Brighton
|31
|7
|12
|12
|33
|38
|33
|Burnley
|31
|8
|9
|14
|25
|42
|33
|Newcastle
|31
|8
|8
|15
|32
|51
|32
|Fulham
|32
|5
|11
|16
|24
|42
|26
|West Brom
|31
|5
|9
|17
|28
|59
|24
|Sheffield United
|31
|4
|2
|25
|17
|55
|14
___
Fulham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Man City 1, Leeds 2
Liverpool 2, Aston Villa 1
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 4
Burnley 1, Newcastle 2
West Ham 3, Leicester 2
Tottenham 1, Man United 3
Sheffield United 0, Arsenal 3
West Brom 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 0, Everton 0
Everton vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. West Ham, 7:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United, 3:15 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 8:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Burnley, 11 a.m.
Leeds vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Leicester vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Brighton, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, 7 a.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|41
|27
|9
|5
|65
|28
|90
|Watford
|41
|24
|10
|7
|59
|27
|82
|Swansea
|41
|22
|9
|10
|50
|31
|75
|Brentford
|40
|20
|13
|7
|71
|40
|73
|Bournemouth
|41
|20
|11
|10
|66
|40
|71
|Barnsley
|41
|21
|8
|12
|54
|44
|71
|Reading
|41
|19
|9
|13
|56
|45
|66
|Cardiff
|41
|16
|11
|14
|57
|45
|59
|Millwall
|41
|14
|16
|11
|41
|40
|58
|Middlesbrough
|41
|16
|9
|16
|48
|45
|57
|QPR
|41
|15
|11
|15
|48
|50
|56
|Stoke
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45
|46
|55
|Luton Town
|40
|15
|8
|17
|35
|46
|53
|Bristol City
|41
|15
|5
|21
|40
|55
|50
|Nottingham Forest
|41
|12
|13
|16
|34
|39
|49
|Preston
|41
|14
|6
|21
|41
|55
|48
|Blackburn
|41
|12
|11
|18
|52
|47
|47
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|12
|18
|31
|50
|45
|Huddersfield
|41
|11
|11
|19
|43
|62
|44
|Derby
|41
|11
|10
|20
|30
|46
|43
|Coventry
|40
|10
|12
|18
|36
|56
|42
|Rotherham
|38
|11
|6
|21
|41
|52
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|11
|8
|22
|34
|54
|35
|Wycombe
|41
|8
|9
|24
|30
|64
|33
___
Watford 2, Reading 0
Millwall 0, Swansea 3
Barnsley 2, Middlesbrough 0
Birmingham 2, Stoke 0
Bournemouth 4, Coventry 1
Bristol City 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Cardiff 2, Blackburn 2
Derby 0, Norwich 1
Huddersfield 0, Rotherham 0
Preston 0, Brentford 5
QPR 4, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 3
Huddersfield 1, Bournemouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 2
Rotherham 3, QPR 1
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 1 p.m.
Reading vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Brentford vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Swansea vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Norwich vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Watford, 1 p.m.
Brentford vs. Cardiff, 1 p.m.
Swansea vs. QPR, 2 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Blackburn, 2 p.m.
Preston vs. Derby, 2 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Middlesbrough, 1 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 1 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Bristol City, 2 p.m.
Stoke vs. Coventry, 2 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Reading, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Swansea, 7 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|41
|24
|7
|10
|71
|32
|79
|Peterborough
|40
|23
|7
|10
|70
|38
|76
|Sunderland
|40
|19
|14
|7
|61
|33
|71
|Lincoln
|39
|19
|9
|11
|61
|42
|66
|Blackpool
|39
|18
|11
|10
|52
|35
|65
|Portsmouth
|40
|19
|8
|13
|57
|42
|65
|Oxford United
|41
|18
|8
|15
|63
|49
|62
|Charlton
|39
|17
|11
|11
|57
|51
|62
|Ipswich
|40
|17
|9
|14
|41
|41
|60
|Gillingham
|41
|17
|8
|16
|56
|54
|59
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|16
|10
|14
|52
|57
|58
|Doncaster
|39
|17
|6
|16
|55
|55
|57
|Fleetwood Town
|40
|15
|11
|14
|43
|33
|56
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|15
|10
|16
|55
|58
|55
|Crewe
|40
|15
|10
|15
|47
|54
|55
|Plymouth
|41
|14
|10
|17
|50
|66
|52
|Burton Albion
|40
|14
|9
|17
|53
|63
|51
|Shrewsbury
|39
|12
|14
|13
|44
|46
|50
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|10
|12
|18
|44
|62
|42
|Wigan
|41
|11
|8
|22
|45
|68
|41
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|34
|58
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|10
|8
|23
|40
|64
|38
|Swindon
|41
|11
|4
|26
|46
|74
|37
|Rochdale
|40
|8
|12
|20
|49
|71
|36
___
Accrington Stanley 1, AFC Wimbledon 5
Crewe 0, Oxford United 6
Doncaster 1, Wigan 4
Fleetwood Town 1, Rochdale 0
Gillingham 0, Shrewsbury 0
Ipswich 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 2, Blackpool 2
Northampton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Plymouth 0, Hull 3
Portsmouth 1, Burton Albion 2
Sunderland 1, Charlton 2
Swindon 0, Peterborough 3
Wigan 2, Sunderland 1
Crewe 0, Portsmouth 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 0, Burton Albion 3
Oxford United 4, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 2, Swindon 1
Lincoln 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Peterborough vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 7:30 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 7:30 a.m.
Charlton vs. Ipswich, 7:30 a.m.
Hull vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.
Wigan vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Swindon, 12:30 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Gillingham, 12:30 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|40
|21
|9
|10
|54
|35
|72
|Cambridge United
|41
|21
|8
|12
|61
|41
|71
|Bolton
|41
|20
|10
|11
|51
|45
|70
|Morecambe
|41
|19
|9
|13
|58
|54
|66
|Tranmere
|41
|18
|11
|12
|52
|48
|65
|Newport County
|40
|17
|11
|12
|49
|40
|62
|Forest Green
|40
|17
|11
|12
|51
|46
|62
|Exeter
|40
|16
|12
|12
|65
|46
|60
|Carlisle
|40
|17
|8
|15
|55
|46
|59
|Salford
|40
|15
|13
|12
|46
|33
|58
|Leyton Orient
|41
|16
|10
|15
|46
|43
|58
|Bradford
|40
|16
|10
|14
|46
|45
|58
|Crawley Town
|41
|15
|11
|15
|51
|53
|56
|Port Vale
|41
|15
|8
|18
|53
|52
|53
|Stevenage
|41
|12
|17
|12
|36
|36
|53
|Oldham
|41
|14
|9
|18
|64
|68
|51
|Harrogate Town
|41
|14
|8
|19
|43
|48
|50
|Walsall
|41
|10
|19
|12
|42
|47
|49
|Scunthorpe
|40
|13
|8
|19
|39
|51
|47
|Barrow
|40
|12
|10
|18
|49
|51
|46
|Mansfield Town
|41
|9
|19
|13
|46
|52
|46
|Colchester
|41
|8
|17
|16
|39
|59
|41
|Southend
|41
|8
|13
|20
|24
|53