All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106 N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112 Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154 New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135 Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102 Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108 Florida 43 27 12 4 58 136 117 Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123 Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135 Dallas 41 15 14 12 42 113 107 Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145 Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112 Winnipeg 43 26 14 3 55 139 115 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2

Calgary 4, Montreal 1

Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.