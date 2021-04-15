All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 16 9 6 1 0 19 59 50 Bridgeport 16 3 12 1 0 7 34 62

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Stockton 22 9 12 1 0 19 65 69 Belleville 21 8 12 1 0 17 51 71

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 27 12 13 2 0 26 83 91 Iowa 23 10 9 4 0 24 69 83 Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57 Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Utica 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 41 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55 San Diego 30 18 12 0 0 36 104 96 Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 92 75 San Jose 25 10 9 4 2 26 71 85 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Ontario 28 9 16 3 0 21 89 114 Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Rochester 3

Belleville 4, Stockton 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

San Jose 4, Texas 2

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 2

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Utica at Providence, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.