All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|18
|13
|4
|1
|0
|27
|58
|39
|Hartford
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|59
|50
|Bridgeport
|16
|3
|12
|1
|0
|7
|34
|62
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|40
|85
|61
|Manitoba
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|72
|69
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Stockton
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|65
|69
|Belleville
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|51
|71
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|86
|54
|Texas
|27
|12
|13
|2
|0
|26
|83
|91
|Iowa
|23
|10
|9
|4
|0
|24
|69
|83
|Cleveland
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|63
|45
|Grand Rapids
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|51
|46
|Rockford
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|15
|59
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|21
|14
|5
|2
|0
|30
|66
|50
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|66
|57
|Rochester
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|58
|70
|WB/Scranton
|20
|7
|8
|3
|2
|19
|57
|69
|Utica
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|45
|41
|Binghamton
|19
|4
|9
|5
|1
|14
|50
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|24
|18
|6
|0
|0
|36
|80
|55
|San Diego
|30
|18
|12
|0
|0
|36
|104
|96
|Bakersfield
|26
|15
|10
|0
|1
|31
|92
|75
|San Jose
|25
|10
|9
|4
|2
|26
|71
|85
|Colorado
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|71
|71
|Ontario
|28
|9
|16
|3
|0
|21
|89
|114
|Tucson
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|19
|64
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Cleveland 5, Rochester 3
Belleville 4, Stockton 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 2
San Jose 4, Texas 2
Colorado 6, Bakersfield 2
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Belleville at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.