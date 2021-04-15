THROUGH APRIL 14
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal, WAS
|45
|491
|314
|1395
|31.0
|Curry, GS
|47
|473
|260
|1441
|30.7
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|468
|307
|1294
|28.8
|Lillard, POR
|52
|460
|360
|1492
|28.7
|Doncic, DAL
|49
|498
|258
|1400
|28.6
|Irving, BKN
|39
|417
|146
|1087
|27.9
|LaVine, CHI
|53
|521
|234
|1458
|27.5
|Williamson, NO
|50
|514
|303
|1340
|26.8
|Mitchell, UTA
|52
|471
|262
|1379
|26.5
|Leonard, LAC
|45
|425
|230
|1168
|26.0
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|563
|227
|1430
|26.0
|Tatum, BOS
|49
|459
|207
|1267
|25.9
|Booker, PHO
|50
|470
|243
|1286
|25.7
|James, LAL
|41
|388
|168
|1042
|25.4
|Young, ATL
|50
|388
|378
|1271
|25.4
|Harden, BKN
|42
|334
|275
|1060
|25.2
|Fox, SAC
|54
|493
|274
|1360
|25.2
|Brown, BOS
|51
|466
|166
|1237
|24.3
|Vucevic, CHI
|55
|536
|112
|1327
|24.1
|Sexton, CLE
|45
|397
|221
|1085
|24.1
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Gobert, UTA
|301
|451
|.667
|Holmes, SAC
|297
|463
|.641
|Allen, CLE
|214
|339
|.631
|Harrell, LAL
|316
|509
|.621
|Poeltl, SA
|194
|313
|.620
|Ayton, PHO
|351
|566
|.620
|Williamson, NO
|514
|832
|.618
|Kanter, POR
|273
|449
|.608
|Plumlee, DET
|211
|349
|.605
|Capela, ATL
|318
|530
|.600
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Capela, ATL
|48
|224
|459
|683
|14.2
|Gobert, UTA
|55
|186
|550
|736
|13.4
|Valanciunas, MEM
|48
|206
|406
|612
|12.8
|Kanter, POR
|54
|234
|406
|640
|11.9
|Sabonis, IND
|51
|130
|455
|585
|11.5
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|45
|80
|432
|512
|11.4
|Vucevic, CHI
|55
|109
|516
|625
|11.4
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|158
|441
|599
|10.9
|Westbrook, WAS
|47
|77
|430
|507
|10.8
|Ayton, PHO
|54
|177
|405
|582
|10.8
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, WAS
|47
|510
|10.9
|Harden, BKN
|42
|457
|10.9
|Young, ATL
|50
|475
|9.5
|Jokic, DEN
|55
|486
|8.8
|Paul, PHO
|53
|462
|8.7
|Green, GS
|47
|402
|8.6
|Doncic, DAL
|49
|420
|8.6
|James, LAL
|41
|323
|7.9
|Lillard, POR
|52
|398
|7.7
|Morant, MEM
|45
|331
|7.4