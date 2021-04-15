Alexa
NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 22:01
THROUGH APRIL 14

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
Beal, WAS 45 491 314 1395 31.0
Curry, GS 47 473 260 1441 30.7
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 468 307 1294 28.8
Lillard, POR 52 460 360 1492 28.7
Doncic, DAL 49 498 258 1400 28.6
Irving, BKN 39 417 146 1087 27.9
LaVine, CHI 53 521 234 1458 27.5
Williamson, NO 50 514 303 1340 26.8
Mitchell, UTA 52 471 262 1379 26.5
Leonard, LAC 45 425 230 1168 26.0
Jokic, DEN 55 563 227 1430 26.0
Tatum, BOS 49 459 207 1267 25.9
Booker, PHO 50 470 243 1286 25.7
James, LAL 41 388 168 1042 25.4
Young, ATL 50 388 378 1271 25.4
Harden, BKN 42 334 275 1060 25.2
Fox, SAC 54 493 274 1360 25.2
Brown, BOS 51 466 166 1237 24.3
Vucevic, CHI 55 536 112 1327 24.1
Sexton, CLE 45 397 221 1085 24.1

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Gobert, UTA 301 451 .667
Holmes, SAC 297 463 .641
Allen, CLE 214 339 .631
Harrell, LAL 316 509 .621
Poeltl, SA 194 313 .620
Ayton, PHO 351 566 .620
Williamson, NO 514 832 .618
Kanter, POR 273 449 .608
Plumlee, DET 211 349 .605
Capela, ATL 318 530 .600

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Capela, ATL 48 224 459 683 14.2
Gobert, UTA 55 186 550 736 13.4
Valanciunas, MEM 48 206 406 612 12.8
Kanter, POR 54 234 406 640 11.9
Sabonis, IND 51 130 455 585 11.5
Antetokounmpo, MIL 45 80 432 512 11.4
Vucevic, CHI 55 109 516 625 11.4
Jokic, DEN 55 158 441 599 10.9
Westbrook, WAS 47 77 430 507 10.8
Ayton, PHO 54 177 405 582 10.8

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Westbrook, WAS 47 510 10.9
Harden, BKN 42 457 10.9
Young, ATL 50 475 9.5
Jokic, DEN 55 486 8.8
Paul, PHO 53 462 8.7
Green, GS 47 402 8.6
Doncic, DAL 49 420 8.6
James, LAL 41 323 7.9
Lillard, POR 52 398 7.7
Morant, MEM 45 331 7.4

