ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|48
|32
|14
|0
|2
|66
|171
|126
|Indy
|47
|27
|16
|4
|0
|58
|139
|132
|Orlando
|46
|25
|17
|3
|1
|54
|140
|141
|South Carolina
|45
|20
|14
|7
|4
|51
|133
|143
|Greenville
|49
|21
|16
|9
|3
|54
|140
|152
|Jacksonville
|43
|19
|18
|3
|3
|44
|114
|126
|Wheeling
|44
|15
|23
|5
|1
|36
|131
|151
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|47
|29
|13
|4
|1
|63
|138
|119
|Fort Wayne
|27
|16
|7
|3
|1
|36
|90
|72
|Allen
|45
|28
|14
|2
|1
|59
|151
|127
|Utah
|47
|20
|16
|5
|6
|51
|135
|154
|Rapid City
|48
|23
|21
|3
|1
|50
|143
|154
|Tulsa
|48
|21
|21
|4
|2
|48
|107
|130
|Kansas City
|48
|20
|20
|6
|2
|48
|134
|139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Orlando 7, South Carolina 6
Wheeling 3, Indy 1
Florida 4, Greenville 1
Rapid City 4, Allen 2
Kansas City 5, Utah 4
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.