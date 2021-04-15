Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 48 32 14 0 2 66 171 126
Indy 47 27 16 4 0 58 139 132
Orlando 46 25 17 3 1 54 140 141
South Carolina 45 20 14 7 4 51 133 143
Greenville 49 21 16 9 3 54 140 152
Jacksonville 43 19 18 3 3 44 114 126
Wheeling 44 15 23 5 1 36 131 151
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 47 29 13 4 1 63 138 119
Fort Wayne 27 16 7 3 1 36 90 72
Allen 45 28 14 2 1 59 151 127
Utah 47 20 16 5 6 51 135 154
Rapid City 48 23 21 3 1 50 143 154
Tulsa 48 21 21 4 2 48 107 130
Kansas City 48 20 20 6 2 48 134 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 7, South Carolina 6

Wheeling 3, Indy 1

Florida 4, Greenville 1

Rapid City 4, Allen 2

Kansas City 5, Utah 4

Thursday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

