Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127 14-5-2 14-6-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 18-2-2 9-9-2 7-3-0
Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 16-3-1 11-10-1 8-2-0
Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106 11-6-3 11-6-3 5-4-1
N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112 9-7-3 11-9-3 5-3-2
Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154 9-9-3 10-8-3 4-4-2
New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135 4-16-3 10-5-3 2-6-2
Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147 4-13-4 6-12-3 4-3-3
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102 14-3-4 13-7-0 6-3-1
Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108 15-4-0 13-8-2 4-6-0
Florida 43 27 12 4 58 136 117 14-4-3 13-8-1 7-3-0
Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123 13-9-0 11-10-1 8-2-0
Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135 11-8-2 9-10-3 5-5-0
Dallas 41 15 14 12 42 113 107 8-6-8 7-8-4 4-3-3
Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145 8-8-7 7-12-2 2-7-1
Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140 9-9-4 6-14-2 5-3-2
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0
Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 16-4-2 13-7-0 6-3-1
Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 15-4-0 10-9-3 5-3-2
St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 7-10-4 12-7-2 3-6-1
Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 10-8-3 9-12-2 4-6-0
San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 8-10-2 10-10-2 5-5-0
Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 7-9-4 9-11-2 3-7-0
Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138 5-14-4 9-9-3 5-4-1
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112 14-6-3 14-5-1 7-1-2
Winnipeg 43 26 14 3 55 139 115 11-6-2 15-8-1 6-3-1
Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 13-8-0 12-7-2 6-2-2
Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 9-9-2 9-4-7 5-5-0
Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 10-9-1 9-12-2 4-6-0
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1
Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164 9-10-4 5-16-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2

Calgary 4, Montreal 1

Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ