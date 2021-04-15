All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Washington
|43
|28
|11
|4
|60
|152
|127
|14-5-2
|14-6-2
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|27
|11
|4
|58
|125
|98
|18-2-2
|9-9-2
|7-3-0
|Pittsburgh
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|146
|118
|16-3-1
|11-10-1
|8-2-0
|Boston
|40
|22
|12
|6
|50
|112
|106
|11-6-3
|11-6-3
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|20
|16
|6
|46
|136
|112
|9-7-3
|11-9-3
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|42
|19
|17
|6
|44
|123
|154
|9-9-3
|10-8-3
|4-4-2
|New Jersey
|41
|14
|21
|6
|34
|103
|135
|4-16-3
|10-5-3
|2-6-2
|Buffalo
|42
|10
|25
|7
|27
|100
|147
|4-13-4
|6-12-3
|4-3-3
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Carolina
|41
|27
|10
|4
|58
|133
|102
|14-3-4
|13-7-0
|6-3-1
|Tampa Bay
|42
|28
|12
|2
|58
|143
|108
|15-4-0
|13-8-2
|4-6-0
|Florida
|43
|27
|12
|4
|58
|136
|117
|14-4-3
|13-8-1
|7-3-0
|Nashville
|44
|24
|19
|1
|49
|119
|123
|13-9-0
|11-10-1
|8-2-0
|Chicago
|43
|20
|18
|5
|45
|122
|135
|11-8-2
|9-10-3
|5-5-0
|Dallas
|41
|15
|14
|12
|42
|113
|107
|8-6-8
|7-8-4
|4-3-3
|Columbus
|44
|15
|20
|9
|39
|112
|145
|8-8-7
|7-12-2
|2-7-1
|Detroit
|44
|15
|23
|6
|36
|99
|140
|9-9-4
|6-14-2
|5-3-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Colorado
|43
|30
|9
|4
|64
|154
|101
|18-4-2
|12-5-2
|9-1-0
|Vegas
|42
|29
|11
|2
|60
|138
|96
|16-4-2
|13-7-0
|6-3-1
|Minnesota
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|124
|111
|15-4-0
|10-9-3
|5-3-2
|St. Louis
|42
|19
|17
|6
|44
|122
|132
|7-10-4
|12-7-2
|3-6-1
|Arizona
|44
|19
|20
|5
|43
|118
|139
|10-8-3
|9-12-2
|4-6-0
|San Jose
|42
|18
|20
|4
|40
|114
|141
|8-10-2
|10-10-2
|5-5-0
|Los Angeles
|42
|16
|20
|6
|38
|114
|127
|7-9-4
|9-11-2
|3-7-0
|Anaheim
|44
|14
|23
|7
|35
|101
|138
|5-14-4
|9-9-3
|5-4-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|43
|28
|11
|4
|60
|143
|112
|14-6-3
|14-5-1
|7-1-2
|Winnipeg
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|139
|115
|11-6-2
|15-8-1
|6-3-1
|Edmonton
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|134
|120
|13-8-0
|12-7-2
|6-2-2
|Montreal
|40
|18
|13
|9
|45
|123
|114
|9-9-2
|9-4-7
|5-5-0
|Calgary
|43
|19
|21
|3
|41
|115
|127
|10-9-1
|9-12-2
|4-6-0
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|9-9-2
|7-9-1
|6-3-1
|Ottawa
|44
|14
|26
|4
|32
|118
|164
|9-10-4
|5-16-0
|3-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Minnesota 5, Arizona 2
Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2
Calgary 4, Montreal 1
Colorado 4, St. Louis 3
Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.