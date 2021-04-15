All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 43 28 11 4 60 152 127 14-5-2 14-6-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 18-2-2 9-9-2 7-3-0 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 16-3-1 11-10-1 8-2-0 Boston 40 22 12 6 50 112 106 11-6-3 11-6-3 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 42 20 16 6 46 136 112 9-7-3 11-9-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 42 19 17 6 44 123 154 9-9-3 10-8-3 4-4-2 New Jersey 41 14 21 6 34 103 135 4-16-3 10-5-3 2-6-2 Buffalo 42 10 25 7 27 100 147 4-13-4 6-12-3 4-3-3

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102 14-3-4 13-7-0 6-3-1 Tampa Bay 42 28 12 2 58 143 108 15-4-0 13-8-2 4-6-0 Florida 43 27 12 4 58 136 117 14-4-3 13-8-1 7-3-0 Nashville 44 24 19 1 49 119 123 13-9-0 11-10-1 8-2-0 Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135 11-8-2 9-10-3 5-5-0 Dallas 41 15 14 12 42 113 107 8-6-8 7-8-4 4-3-3 Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145 8-8-7 7-12-2 2-7-1 Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140 9-9-4 6-14-2 5-3-2

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 18-4-2 12-5-2 9-1-0 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 16-4-2 13-7-0 6-3-1 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 15-4-0 10-9-3 5-3-2 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 7-10-4 12-7-2 3-6-1 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 10-8-3 9-12-2 4-6-0 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 8-10-2 10-10-2 5-5-0 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 7-9-4 9-11-2 3-7-0 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138 5-14-4 9-9-3 5-4-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 43 28 11 4 60 143 112 14-6-3 14-5-1 7-1-2 Winnipeg 43 26 14 3 55 139 115 11-6-2 15-8-1 6-3-1 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 13-8-0 12-7-2 6-2-2 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 9-9-2 9-4-7 5-5-0 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 10-9-1 9-12-2 4-6-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164 9-10-4 5-16-0 3-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 5, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 3, Ottawa 2

Calgary 4, Montreal 1

Colorado 4, St. Louis 3

Vegas 6, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.