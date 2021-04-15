Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukraine seeks stronger Western backing amid Russian buildup

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 20:17
FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman keeps ready a machine gun in his shelter near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, e...
FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, a woman visits her home in the separatist-controlled territory to collect her belongings after a recent shel...
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, relatives of a pro-Russian rebel fighter killed during fighting against Ukrainian government forces, mourn du...
FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Ukrainian soldier watches through a periscope at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russ...

FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo, a Ukrainian serviceman keeps ready a machine gun in his shelter near the front-line town of Krasnohorivka, e...

FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo, a woman visits her home in the separatist-controlled territory to collect her belongings after a recent shel...

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015, file photo, relatives of a pro-Russian rebel fighter killed during fighting against Ukrainian government forces, mourn du...

FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Ukrainian soldier watches through a periscope at fighting positions on the line of separation from pro-Russ...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's top diplomat asked Thursday for stronger Western backing, saying “words of support aren't enough” amid escalating tensions in the country’s east and a Russian troop buildup across the border.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking after talks with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, asked the Baltic nations to reach out to other European Union and NATO members about offering “practical assistance” to Kyiv.

More than 14,000 people have died in seven years of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists that erupted after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled, and violations of a shaky truce have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks.

Ukraine and the West also have sounded alarm about the concentration of troops along Russia's western border, a buildup that the U.S. and NATO have described as the largest since 2014.

Russia has argued that it's free to deploy its forces wherever it deems necessary on its territory, and the Russian defense minister charged earlier this week that the buildup was a response to security threats posed by NATO forces near Russia's borders.

Kremlin officials have warned Ukraine against trying to use force to reclaim control of the rebel east, saying that Russia may intervene to protect civilians in the region.

Amid the recent tensions, the United States informed Turkey that two U.S. warships would sail to the Black Sea on April 14 and April 15 and stay there until May 4 and May 5. But Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday that the U.S. Embassy had notified Ankara that the two warships wouldn't be making the crossing.

The U.S. Navy ships have made regular visits to the Black Sea in past years, vexing Moscow. Earlier this week, a senior Russian diplomat described the planned U.S. ships' deployment to the Black Sea as “openly provocative.”

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ