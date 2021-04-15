Citigroup profit triples in 1Q, tops estimates; revenue down

A Citibank office is open, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. The nation’s largest banks are expected to report big profits for the first quarter... A Citibank office is open, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in New York. The nation’s largest banks are expected to report big profits for the first quarter, Tuesday, April 13, amid renewed confidence that pandemic-battered consumers and businesses can repay their debts and start borrowing again (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. said Thursday that first-quarter earnings tripled to $7.88 billion compared with the year-ago quarter.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $3.62 per share, up from $1.06 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue of $21.7 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.33 billion, which also beat Street forecasts but fell below year-ago revenue of $20.7 billion. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $18.91 billion.

Citigroup shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 10%. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

