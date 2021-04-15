Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 15, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;91;80;A thunderstorm;89;80;SSW;12;77%;81%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;95;77;Sun and clouds;89;74;WNW;12;41%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;76;49;Partial sunshine;79;55;NNE;4;33%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;61;48;Rain tapering off;58;49;NW;13;71%;79%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;49;33;Periods of sun;53;36;NNE;11;61%;24%;5

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;44;30;Mostly sunny;44;31;NNW;3;62%;0%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;77;59;Increasing clouds;78;61;S;6;36%;42%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;65;34;Sunny and mild;66;36;NNE;6;49%;2%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;89;70;Humid with a t-storm;84;68;ESE;6;76%;65%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;69;51;A passing shower;66;52;NE;5;57%;63%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;65;60;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;10;61%;71%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;84;57;Rather cloudy;90;62;NNW;11;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;A t-storm around;90;73;SSW;5;68%;50%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SSW;5;68%;72%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;95;81;A t-storm in spots;95;80;S;8;69%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;58;48;A shower;57;44;WNW;12;53%;80%;4

Beijing, China;Windy this afternoon;73;46;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;48;NW;13;9%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A passing shower;50;31;Partly sunny, cool;53;35;ENE;7;55%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;46;38;Partly sunny, chilly;50;37;N;10;65%;69%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;67;51;A shower and t-storm;68;50;SE;6;69%;84%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;E;8;57%;14%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around, cold;46;36;Cold;48;37;NW;13;61%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;46;32;Clouds and sunshine;51;36;NNE;7;59%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;56;34;Mostly sunny;56;34;SW;10;51%;2%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around, cold;46;28;Mostly cloudy, cold;48;28;WNW;8;70%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;78;61;Mostly sunny;79;64;ENE;4;71%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;66;NNE;6;52%;79%;12

Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;62;49;Low clouds;65;57;SW;8;70%;44%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Pleasant and warmer;86;65;Warmer with sunshine;96;69;NE;9;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;ESE;7;54%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;66;A thunderstorm;84;64;SSE;4;62%;57%;11

Chennai, India;A shower or two;88;79;Partly sunny;93;80;S;6;67%;33%;11

Chicago, United States;Cool with some sun;51;39;Periods of sun;49;38;NNE;9;60%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;79;S;5;74%;69%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;49;35;Plenty of sunshine;51;38;NNE;9;57%;27%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;NNW;12;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;67;59;A little p.m. rain;65;50;NNW;7;86%;84%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A thunderstorm;90;74;Some sun, a t-storm;85;75;S;10;84%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;102;76;Hazy sun and warm;100;72;NNW;6;20%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Afternoon showers;47;28;A little a.m. snow;37;28;NNE;8;80%;84%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy in the p.m.;93;80;Hot, turning breezy;102;75;SE;11;44%;35%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;71;Showers around;88;73;S;5;68%;79%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;53;33;Mainly cloudy;54;36;SSW;8;63%;2%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;NNE;8;35%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Times of rain;62;58;A shower or two;65;57;E;11;73%;62%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;75;A morning t-storm;80;71;ENE;9;96%;82%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;ESE;8;20%;14%;9

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sun;88;65;Sunny and less humid;88;68;SSE;5;51%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;49;32;Breezy in the a.m.;52;36;NE;13;50%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;95;79;Spotty showers;89;79;S;6;71%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;83;72;A t-storm around;82;71;ENE;9;74%;55%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;67;Sun and some clouds;82;67;NE;6;53%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun, less humid;96;70;Hazy sun;92;74;SE;5;41%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;82;66;Breezy in the p.m.;83;64;E;13;42%;67%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;57;44;Partial sunshine;58;46;ENE;9;68%;30%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NE;7;70%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;89;77;Sunny and beautiful;90;79;NNE;8;52%;4%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;More sun than clouds;79;59;Sunshine and nice;78;52;ENE;6;26%;26%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;59;43;Clouds and sun;68;45;N;6;42%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;81;Breezy in the p.m.;95;79;W;13;56%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;84;57;Rather cloudy;80;57;SW;6;47%;13%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;98;74;Abundant sunshine;100;76;N;12;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;60;44;Periods of rain;51;41;WSW;7;86%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;90;74;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;NE;13;56%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;92;73;Cloudy;91;74;SSW;5;68%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;81;Partly sunny;96;80;S;7;46%;4%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Showers around;87;75;NNW;3;78%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Lots of sun, mild;58;35;Mostly sunny, mild;59;36;NNE;6;55%;27%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;A couple of t-storms;90;76;S;8;73%;72%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;70;63;Mostly sunny;70;63;SSE;9;77%;26%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;69;54;A shower in the p.m.;73;51;N;6;71%;56%;8

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;49;33;Sun and some clouds;52;33;ENE;7;58%;3%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;69;53;Partly sunny;72;54;S;7;49%;2%;8

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. shower or two;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;90;80;S;6;72%;63%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;60;48;Mostly sunny;61;36;ENE;6;51%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Clouds and sun;90;82;SW;6;62%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;W;4;82%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sunny intervals;93;79;Partly sunny;95;79;ESE;7;52%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;61;52;Partly sunny, cool;60;48;SE;9;55%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;79;58;Partly sunny;82;60;SW;6;20%;25%;13

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;82;70;Mostly sunny;85;71;SW;9;62%;6%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;50;44;Periods of rain;58;45;NE;11;76%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;92;81;Partly sunny;92;81;SE;9;59%;19%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;76;63;Mostly sunny;76;59;E;5;70%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;50;38;Rain and drizzle;48;37;NNE;7;72%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;70;50;Cloudy and warm;65;45;ENE;10;49%;66%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;95;81;Hazy sun;92;81;NW;8;61%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;79;59;A t-storm around;80;60;NNE;7;63%;65%;11

New York, United States;Rain developing;57;41;Occasional rain;54;42;NW;18;47%;81%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;78;51;Mostly sunny;82;52;NW;6;40%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with clearing;53;37;Breezy in the p.m.;63;25;N;13;73%;61%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;66;57;Cloudy;68;59;E;9;50%;72%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;50;31;Mostly sunny;53;37;N;7;52%;18%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler with rain;50;37;Rain and drizzle;48;37;NE;13;69%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;77;A shower in the p.m.;83;77;ESE;8;78%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;88;77;A thunderstorm;86;77;WNW;6;82%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;85;77;Clearing, a shower;87;76;E;8;75%;58%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;52;35;Clouds and sun;53;39;NNE;9;50%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;77;59;Nice with some sun;78;60;E;9;51%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;80;S;6;70%;75%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;ENE;7;80%;66%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;A t-storm around;92;70;ESE;7;49%;41%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with a shower;39;34;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;36;W;7;66%;65%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;66;42;Breezy;61;35;S;13;46%;27%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A downpour;66;51;Downpours;66;52;E;8;73%;90%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon showers;69;54;Partly sunny;69;53;E;5;81%;28%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;73;A t-storm or two;83;73;SSE;6;81%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy showers;48;41;A little a.m. rain;43;36;S;19;78%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;50;39;Partly sunny;52;43;ENE;11;60%;44%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;66;NE;7;61%;2%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;88;71;Clouds and sun;91;72;NNE;9;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;60;41;Mostly cloudy;62;43;ENE;6;61%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;48;32;Mostly sunny;51;34;ENE;10;50%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;49;Partly sunny;59;50;WSW;11;64%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;66;Humid with a t-storm;79;64;E;8;79%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;83;71;A shower or two;83;75;SE;9;77%;81%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;66;A t-storm in spots;75;67;WSW;6;83%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;81;59;Partly sunny;79;54;E;8;26%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;78;46;Sunny and delightful;75;45;SW;4;45%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;88;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;ENE;8;69%;57%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;69;49;Showers around;74;46;NE;5;72%;76%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;70;45;Plenty of sun;78;46;NNE;6;44%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;47;Showers around;58;42;SSW;8;66%;69%;4

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;63;54;Rain and drizzle;70;54;SSW;8;71%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;WNW;4;75%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Chilly with some sun;47;31;Mostly sunny;55;39;SE;8;45%;64%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;84;76;A shower or two;86;77;ESE;10;66%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;52;36;NNE;11;46%;26%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;80;58;Showers around;68;59;SSE;13;68%;84%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;74;64;A morning shower;76;69;ENE;8;85%;72%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny intervals;45;36;Sunny, but chilly;46;37;ENE;12;58%;9%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, nice;75;53;Partial sunshine;77;53;E;7;31%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;70;46;Partly sunny;69;49;NNE;7;52%;35%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;78;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;NW;9;19%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Increasing clouds;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;N;10;43%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;59;38;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;4;46%;61%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;59;49;Inc. clouds;65;59;SE;8;50%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with some sun;46;39;Spotty showers;47;40;N;10;78%;84%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;73;62;Partly sunny, warmer;86;61;W;8;41%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain, mainly early;61;57;Showers around;61;55;NNE;13;71%;84%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;34;17;Turning sunny, cold;35;11;ESE;10;52%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;Plenty of sun;72;49;NNE;4;33%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;46;36;Variable clouds;49;39;NNW;10;55%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;97;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;75;NE;5;58%;79%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;46;41;Spotty showers;54;46;NE;13;70%;72%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;45;40;Spotty showers;48;43;NW;10;82%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;63;58;Increasingly windy;68;52;WNW;22;69%;65%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;97;78;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;WSW;6;50%;41%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;66;41;Mostly sunny;63;45;NE;5;40%;7%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:55 GMT+08:00

