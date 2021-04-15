Bank of America profit doubles in 1Q to $8.1 billion

Bank of America signage is shown Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. The nation’s largest banks are expected to report big profits for the first q... Bank of America signage is shown Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. The nation’s largest banks are expected to report big profits for the first quarter, Tuesday, April 13, amid renewed confidence that pandemic-battered consumers and businesses can repay their debts and start borrowing again(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. says its net income doubled to $8.05 billion in the first quarter.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Thursday that it had earnings of 86 cents per share, up from 40 cents a year earlier.

Bank of America was able to free up $2.7 billion of the reserves it had set aside early in the pandemic in case of loan defaults, giving a boost to its bottom line in the latest quarter.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $24.02 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.82 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts and unchanged from a year ago. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.91 billion.

Bank of America shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 10%. The stock has climbed 68% in the last 12 months.

