Turkey and Greece hold talks on Mediterranean gas row

The foreign ministers from Turkey and Greece were scheduled to meet in Ankara on Thursday as the two neighbors seek to resolve disagreements over natural gas claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to iron out issues over maritime boundaries that brought the two countries to the brink of military confrontation last year.

Greece and Turkey, both NATO alliance members, claim the right to drill for fossil fuels in the same parts of the sea. The two sides first sat down again for talks in January after a five-year hiatus.

Cavusoglu told Turkish TV that the two men will discuss all disagreements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining an open dialogue.

The meeting was postponed from Wednesday after a last-minute NATO summit was called.

Greece gets support from the EU

Turkey's foray into disputed waters triggered a heated response from Greece, with both sides commencing military maneuvers in the region.

Turkey ultimately backed down from its exploration after it was threatened with EU sanctions. EU allies also dispatched ships to the disputed area to back Greece's claims.

The two sides have also clashed over the island of Cyprus and the flow of refugees between the neighboring countries.

The EU decided to hold off on sanctions in the end and instead proposed the expansion of a customs union and refugee pact with Turkey.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel visited Ankara last week to open talks and maintain positive relations, although this meeting produced its own small crisis.

