Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards

Museum’s educational tools win service design prize

  342
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/15 19:58
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s educational tools won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards. (National Palace Museum photo)...

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s educational tools won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards. (National Palace Museum photo)...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of educational tools designed by Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards.

Having launched in 2020, the educational programs designed by Taiwan’s National Palace Museum and digital art company Bright Ideas won at the 2021 iF Design Awards in the category of service design. It's the only museum to receive the award in that category.

Beating over ten thousand submissions from 52 countries, the colorful and cartoon-like educational tools called "Mobile Museum of National Palace Museum" were inspired by the museum’s collection. The five sets of tools won over the juries with their ability to give remote rural students a fun and hands-on opportunity to learn about arts and culture, according to the official website.

The award-winning program combined physical tools with technology. In 2020, it was tested in 15 rural schools and became popular among the students, the museum said.

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards
(National Palace Museum photo)

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards
(National Palace Museum photo)
National Palace Museum
German
Design Awards
iF Design Awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
Taiwan remembers victims of Holocaust
2021/03/25 20:05
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
2021/02/23 11:20
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
Taiwan in talks with Germany over chips, vaccines
2021/01/29 15:15
Chinese imperial portraits on show at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
Chinese imperial portraits on show at Taiwan's National Palace Museum
2021/01/02 10:30
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
German MP sports T-shirt supporting Taiwan
2020/12/17 17:09

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ