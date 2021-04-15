Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s educational tools won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards. (National Palace Museum photo)... Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s educational tools won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards. (National Palace Museum photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of educational tools designed by Taiwan’s National Palace Museum’s won recognition at the 2021 iF Design Awards.

Having launched in 2020, the educational programs designed by Taiwan’s National Palace Museum and digital art company Bright Ideas won at the 2021 iF Design Awards in the category of service design. It's the only museum to receive the award in that category.

Beating over ten thousand submissions from 52 countries, the colorful and cartoon-like educational tools called "Mobile Museum of National Palace Museum" were inspired by the museum’s collection. The five sets of tools won over the juries with their ability to give remote rural students a fun and hands-on opportunity to learn about arts and culture, according to the official website.

The award-winning program combined physical tools with technology. In 2020, it was tested in 15 rural schools and became popular among the students, the museum said.



(National Palace Museum photo)



(National Palace Museum photo)