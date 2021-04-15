Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

N Koreans mark founder's birthday amid economic difficulties

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 18:11
Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Apri...
Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Apri...
People visit the statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung...
A man and a woman walk in a street on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April ...
North Korean army officers visit the Mansu Hill on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang,...
Women walk in a street near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thu...
People walk in a street near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Th...

Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Apri...

Women dance near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, Apri...

People visit the statues of their late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung...

A man and a woman walk in a street on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, April ...

North Korean army officers visit the Mansu Hill on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang,...

Women walk in a street near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Thu...

People walk in a street near the Arch of Triumph on the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea Th...

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mask-wearing North Koreans danced in a plaza or climbed a Pyongyang hill on Thursday to mark the 109th birthday of the country's founder amid pandemic fears and economic woes.

April 15, called “The Day of the Sun” in North Korea, is the most important public holiday. No major events like a military parade were expected this year as North Korea typically stages them for anniversaries that end in zero and five.

Kim Il Sung, a former guerrilla fighter during the Japanese colonial period, founded North Korea in 1948 and still maintains a godlike status in the North. He was succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il, after his death in 1994.

After Kim Jong Il died in 2011, his son and current leader Kim Jong Un took power in the country’s second hereditary power transfer.

On Thursday, neatly dressed North Koreans visited Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill to lay flowers and bow below the towering bronze statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Soldiers wearing masks saluted.

Elsewhere in Pyongyang, women wearing colorful traditional clothes performed a folk dance. Other women passed along a nearby street decorated with a poster that read, “Kim Il Sung, our comrade and greater leader, will always be with us.”

Thursday’s anniversary comes as Kim Jong Un is rallying the public that's been struggling with an economy battered by shortages of imported goods and sharply reduced trade due to pandemic-related border closures, U.S.-led sanctions and natural disasters last summer.

North Korea maintains it has had not a single case of COVID-19, which is disputed by outside experts.

Some experts say North Korea may carry out a major missile test to draw U.S. attention and win its concessions in any future negotiations. President Joe Biden is expected to complete his administration's comprehensive North Korea policy review soon.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ