Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwanese student takes 1st in EPA contest for origami lid design

Taiwanese college student's creative paper cup design eliminates need for plastic lid

  1033
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/15 18:32
Lin Yi-hsuan with her winning design. 

Lin Yi-hsuan with her winning design.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese university student on Tuesday (April 13) took first place in a design competition held by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for her paper cup design that incorporates an origami-style top that eliminates the need for a plastic lid.

On Tuesday, Lin Yi-hsuan (林宜萱), a junior at Chaoyang University of Technology, took first place out of 919 entries in the EPA's "2021 Caring for the Environment Design Competition" for a paper cup that nullifies the need for a plastic covering. The name of the invention is the "TWIST Container" (TWIST 旋轉折杯) and includes a top section that can be folded down to form a tight seal, complete with an opening for a straw.

Lin was cited by Liberty Times as saying that she works part-time in a bubble tea shop, where she noticed a large number of plastic lids being used every day. After researching the subject, she found that Taiwan uses 1.5 billion single-use beverage cups each year.

Taiwanese student takes 1st in EPA contest for origami lid design
(epadesign.tw image)

She noted that the plastic lids attached to such cups cannot easily decompose, thus accumulating and harming the environment for years. Lin decided to come up with a one-piece design that would integrate origami folding techniques to create the lid.

She then experimented with many different shapes before settling on her final creased-design. The final version can be folded within one second by using a "simple folding principle," which creates a tight seal and includes a hole for a straw.

Lin also demonstrated how the folding design could be applied to other containers, such as a lunch box and combination beverage and popcorn holder. She is currently in the process of applying for a patent for her design and has not yet contacted manufacturers about producing her product.

Taiwanese student takes 1st in EPA contest for origami lid design
(epadesign.tw image)

In the future, she wants to use the design with paper takeout containers that do not use plastic film or other materials that cannot be decomposed. She hopes that her twistable folding cups can be used all over Taiwan to reduce the amount of trash in the environment.

The top three finishers in the contest took home cash prizes and will receive subsidies to fly to Denmark to attend the Index Project foundation's Index Award ceremony. This year, 20 works were shortlisted and recommended by the EPA to participate in the Index Award competition.

Taiwanese student takes 1st in EPA contest for origami lid design
Lin's award-winning design. (CNA photo)

Taiwanese student takes 1st in EPA contest for origami lid design
Combination popcorn holder and beverage cup. (epadesign.tw image)
design
paper cup
plastic
plastic reduction
invention
inventions
green design

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards
Taiwan’s National Palace Museum wins at iF Design Awards
2021/04/15 19:58
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
Whale installation in southern Taiwan wins US lighting award
2021/02/23 11:20
Photo of the Day: Taipei's manhole covers get a makeover
Photo of the Day: Taipei's manhole covers get a makeover
2021/01/30 16:04
Taiwanese consume a straw's worth of plastic each year
Taiwanese consume a straw's worth of plastic each year
2021/01/28 16:42
Taiwanese fashion designer's new collection features scrap metal
Taiwanese fashion designer's new collection features scrap metal
2020/12/22 15:20

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ