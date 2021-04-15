Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Experts cut outlook for German growth amid 3rd pandemic wave

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 16:50
Experts cut outlook for German growth amid 3rd pandemic wave

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leading German economic institutes have slashed their growth forecast for 2021 as a slow vaccination rollout and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus have meant continuing restrictions on business activity in Germany.

The institutes cut their joint forecast for this year by a full percentage point, to 3.7%, compared to an earlier forecast issued in the fall.

Germany has experienced a difficult third wave of the pandemic, with infection numbers rising and more COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care. Meanwhile, vaccinations against the virus have lagged compared to the United States and the United Kingdom, although the pace in Germany picked up somewhat over the last week.

Torsten Schmidt, forecasting chief for the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Essen, said Thursday that the institute expects pandemic-related restrictions to start being eased from the middle of the second quarter and to be mostly withdrawn by the end of the third.

“In the course of the opening, we expect a strong broadening of economic activity, particularly for the service sector. which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic,” Schmidt said.

The German economy is rebounding from a 4.9% drop in output in 2020. Exports and industrial activity have adjusted better to virus restrictions, but services and retail enterprises that depend on face-to-face contact have lost much of their business.

Restrictions can differ among Germany's 16 states. In general, restaurants and bars remain closed for in-house dining, non-essential travel is discouraged and much non-food and non-pharmacy retail is closed.

The federal government is working on a set of uniform measures that would take effect when a region's seven-day average of new cases rises above 100 per 100,000 population.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ