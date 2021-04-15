Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought

Worst drought in 56 years turning lakes, reservoirs into dry land in central Taiwan

  3143
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/15 18:17
Before-and-after photos of Sun Moon Lake (left) and Shuishe Dam highlight seriousness of Taiwan's drought. (Nantou County Government photo)

Before-and-after photos of Sun Moon Lake (left) and Shuishe Dam highlight seriousness of Taiwan's drought. (Nantou County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou County Government on Thursday (April 15) shared a series of before-and-after photos of its lakes and dam to highlight the seriousness of the ongoing drought in Taiwan.

As the country continues to suffer from its worst drought in 56 years, reservoirs in central and southern areas have seen their water levels drop below 15 percent capacity. The water shortage has led some local governments to cut water supplies from seven days a week to five.

In Nantou, the popular Sun Moon Lake is at only 33.8 percent capacity, according to data from the Water Resources Agency. Its usual elevation of 748 meters above sea level has now plummeted to about 735 meters.

In the photos shared by Nantou County on Facebook, the scenic Shuishe Dam, Crescent Bay, Zhaowu Pier, and Sun Moon Lake all appear alarmingly dry. Land that was previously underwater or covered in greenery is now barren and brown.

The county government said the severe drought has turned Sun Moon Lake into "Sun Moon Prairie" and that maintenance workers are taking the opportunity to collect garbage that is now visible. It also urged local residents to conserve water during this difficult time.

Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Crescent Bay (Nantou County Government photo)

Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Sun Moon Lake Bikeway (Nantou County Government photo)

Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Xiangshan Bald Cypress Forest (Nantou County Government photo)

Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought
Zhaowu Pier (Nantou County Government photo)
drought
water shortage
reservoir
Nantou County
Sun Moon Lake

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Taiwan to continue rationing water until end of July
Central Taiwan to continue rationing water until end of July
2021/04/15 16:03
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
2021/04/13 12:08
Storm brewing near Guam unlikely to relieve Taiwan drought: Meteorologist
Storm brewing near Guam unlikely to relieve Taiwan drought: Meteorologist
2021/04/11 16:37
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Sun Moon desert
2021/04/09 14:39
Firefly season begins at Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan
Firefly season begins at Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan
2021/04/08 16:52

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ