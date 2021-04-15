Photo of the Day: Before-and-after images show effects of Taiwan’s drought

Before-and-after photos of Sun Moon Lake (left) and Shuishe Dam highlight seriousness of Taiwan's drought. (Nantou County Government photo) Before-and-after photos of Sun Moon Lake (left) and Shuishe Dam highlight seriousness of Taiwan's drought. (Nantou County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Nantou County Government on Thursday (April 15) shared a series of before-and-after photos of its lakes and dam to highlight the seriousness of the ongoing drought in Taiwan.

As the country continues to suffer from its worst drought in 56 years, reservoirs in central and southern areas have seen their water levels drop below 15 percent capacity. The water shortage has led some local governments to cut water supplies from seven days a week to five.

In Nantou, the popular Sun Moon Lake is at only 33.8 percent capacity, according to data from the Water Resources Agency. Its usual elevation of 748 meters above sea level has now plummeted to about 735 meters.

In the photos shared by Nantou County on Facebook, the scenic Shuishe Dam, Crescent Bay, Zhaowu Pier, and Sun Moon Lake all appear alarmingly dry. Land that was previously underwater or covered in greenery is now barren and brown.

The county government said the severe drought has turned Sun Moon Lake into "Sun Moon Prairie" and that maintenance workers are taking the opportunity to collect garbage that is now visible. It also urged local residents to conserve water during this difficult time.



Crescent Bay (Nantou County Government photo)



Sun Moon Lake Bikeway (Nantou County Government photo)



Xiangshan Bald Cypress Forest (Nantou County Government photo)



Zhaowu Pier (Nantou County Government photo)