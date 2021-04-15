Taipei 1st in fight against crime, guns: Police

Taipei police say their campaign to track down illegal guns is a success. (Taipei Police photo) Taipei police say their campaign to track down illegal guns is a success. (Taipei Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei police on Thursday (April 15) rejected allegations that they are losing the fight against crime, pointing out that they have received praise for being the country’s best special municipality at tracking down guns.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) City Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) compared the capital to “Gotham City” due to the number of crimes, suspects, and victims, CNA reported.

However, top police officers retorted that all major violent crimes are being solved and that Taipei is even leading the way in the fight against illegal guns.

In 2020, Taipei police found 151 illegal guns and 86,395 rounds of ammunition, with 57 percent of guns and 98 percent of bullets being tracked down outside the capital. Of the six special municipalities, Taipei registered the second-lowest number of shooting incidents, and all of them were rapidly solved, according to local police.

Between 2018-2020, there were 5,637 thefts and robberies, 4,765 cases of public endangerment, including drunk driving, 4,747 cases of fraud, and 4,440 drug-related incidents, police statistics show. Officials have blamed the level of crime on the complex nature of a major urban area.