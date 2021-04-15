Alexa
Central Taiwan to continue rationing water until end of July

Number of weekly days without water will not be increased to three: Deputy economics minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/15 16:03
Dredging works at the Liyutan Reservoir in Miaoli County 

Dredging works at the Liyutan Reservoir in Miaoli County  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With no relief in sight, the current water rationing measures in place in central Taiwan will continue until at least the end of July, the government said Thursday (April 15).

Starting April 6, parts of Taichung City and areas of Miaoli and Changhua counties began turning off the taps two days every week in an effort to conserve water, affecting more than 1 million households. Despite the presence of Tropical Storm Surigae east of the Philippines, sufficient rainfall is not expected in the near future, CNA reported.

While the weekly two-day suspension of the water supply will continue until the end of July or longer, there are no plans to add an extra day per week without tap water, said Deputy Economics Minister Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生).

Under the worst-case scenario, it is more likely that the rotational system would be expanded to other counties and cities rather than shut off taps three days a week. Officials named Hsinchu City and County, Chiayi City and County, Tainan and Kaohsiung as the areas which might have to introduce the water rationing system.

The restrictions two days per week have saved up to 15 percent. Recycling of wastewater and other water sources will be stepped up, according to the government.
Updated : 2021-04-16 09:49 GMT+08:00

