Taiwanese child tests positive for COVID after returning from Indonesia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (April 15) confirmed one COVID-19 infection imported from Indonesia.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one infection, the country's 1,068th. The latest case is a Taiwanese minor who recently returned from Indonesia, bringing Taiwan's total number of imported cases to 952.

Chuang said that case No. 1,069 is a Taiwanese girl under the age of five who had been living in Indonesia for an extended period of time. On March 21, she began to experience a cough and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment.

After she was prescribed medication, her symptoms began to improve. Prior to her return to Taiwan, she tested negative for the coronavirus within three days before her flight.

On March 28, she arrived in Taiwan with case No. 1,036, an Indonesian woman in her 30s. Both were taken to a hospital upon arrival.

Because the child had previously had symptoms, she was tested for the coronavirus, but the results came back negative. Case No. 1,036, however, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 1.

The girl was transported to her family's home, where she underwent home isolation. As her quarantine was ending and given that she had been in contact with case No. 1,036, the health department arranged for her to undergo a coronavirus test on April 13.

On April 15, the child was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 29 and was found to have both IgM and IgG antibodies. A second test also came back positive with an estimated Ct value of between 27 and 34.

The health department said the only person who had come in contact with the child was case No. 1,036, who will not be repeated as an official contact. A test conducted on case No. 1,036 on April 13 came back negative.

Since case No. 1,036 has been the primary caregiver for the child, her home isolation period will be extended to April 27.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 197,635 COVID-19 tests, with 196,000 coming back negative. Out of the 1,068 officially confirmed cases, 952 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 11 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 1,031 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 26 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan. By contrast, Indonesia has reported 1,583,182 confirmed coronavirus cases and 42,906 deaths.