Stolarz, Getzlaf help Ducks sweep Sharks with 4-1 win

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/15 13:16
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) as center Adam Henrique (14) defends durin...
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) is congratulated by Cam Fowler (4) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of ...
Anaheim Ducks right wing Alexander Volkov (92) is congratulated by Derek Grant (38) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second...
Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant, right, smiles after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednes...
San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) works for the puck along the boards against Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) during the second per...

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves, Ryan Getzlaf scored his first goal in more than a month and the Anaheim Ducks completed a two-game sweep of the San Jose Sharks with a 4-1 win Wednesday night.

Stolarz followed up a 45-save performance in a 4-0 win Monday night with another strong performance against the struggling Sharks. He came within 2:16 of becoming the first Ducks goalie with shutouts in back-to-back games since John Gibson in December 2015.

Derek Grant, Alexander Volkov and Jakob Silfverberg also scored for Anaheim.

Josef Korenar made 23 saves in his first career start for San Jose, but got little help from his teammates.

Erik Karlsson's goal with the goalie pulled late in the third was the only time San Jose got one past Stolarz in the two-game series.

The Sharks lost four of five games on a homestand against Anaheim and Los Angeles, the bottom two teams in the West Division, to put a dent in their dwindling playoff hopes. San Jose is four points behind St. Louis for the final playoff spot.

Getzlaf got the Ducks going in the first after a turnover by Karlsson in the defensive zone. Getzlaf beat Ryan Donato for position in front and tapped in a pass from Troy Terry for his first goal since March 6.

Anaheim build on that lead in the second when Grant deflected a point shot from Josh Manson past Korenar.

The Sharks then responded with a few good shifts, but couldn't get anything past Stolarz. They fell behind 3-0 when Volkov was left alone in front to beat Korenar.

Silfverberg added a goal in the closing minute on the power play.

FISTICUFFS

The frustration for the Sharks led to a pair of fights in the third period with Dylan Gambrell taking on Manson in the first and Radim Simek squaring off with Max Comtois in the second.

LINEUP SHIFT

The Sharks made some lineup changes after losing three of four games. Rudolfs Balcers moved up to the top line with Logan Couture and Evander Kane with Kevin Labanc dropping to the second line. Fredrik Handemark got the nod as fourth-line center and defenseman Nicolas Meloche replaced Christian Jaros on the third pair.

Defenseman Haydn Fleury made his debut for Anaheim after being acquired in a deal from Carolina before the deadline.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Vegas on Friday night.

Sharks: Visit Minnesota on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:47 GMT+08:00

