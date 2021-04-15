Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan transportation minister to leave office April 20 over train derailment

Search for successor still ongoing: Cabinet spokesman

  743
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/04/15 13:47
Archived photo of Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung at the site of the Hualien train derailment 

Archived photo of Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung at the site of the Hualien train derailment  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung’s (林佳龍) resignation offer in the wake of the Hualien train derailment that killed 49 people has been accepted and will take effect on April 20, reports said Thursday (April 15).

After a truck rolled down a slope to end up on the tracks, a Taroko Express train was unable to break in time, leading to the deaths of 49 people, including the conductor, his deputy, and three foreign citizens, while more than 200 people were injured. The incident happened on the morning of April 2, at the beginning of a four-day holiday, when hundreds of people were traveling for vacation or to join their relatives.

Lin tendered his resignation to take political responsibility, with Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approving it and setting the date for April 20, UDN reported Thursday. Traffic through the tunnel on Taiwan’s east coast is expected to resume on that day.

Su and Lin held a meeting Tuesday (April 13) to discuss the issue, with the premier briefing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) the following day, according to a government spokesman, who added the search for a successor had started.

The investigation into the derailment has focused on a ream of allegedly illegal practices by the contractor who reportedly failed to switch on the emergency brake on his truck. As a result of the incident, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has faced growing calls for thorough reform.
Ministry of Transportation
resignation
Hualien train derailment
Hualien train accident
TRA
Su Tseng-chang
Lin Chia-lung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
Taiwanese investment in China plunges to new low
2021/04/15 18:26
Taiwan officials address concerns about donations for train crash victims
Taiwan officials address concerns about donations for train crash victims
2021/04/14 17:29
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
Death toll in Taiwan train derailment revised down to 49
2021/04/11 15:40
Taiwan president’s comments on train derailment 'cold, abstract': Pollster
Taiwan president’s comments on train derailment 'cold, abstract': Pollster
2021/04/08 15:56
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
Undocumented migrant worker spotted in truck that caused Taiwan train crash
2021/04/08 15:28

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ