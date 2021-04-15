Alexa
Doncic's 3 at buzzer leads Mavericks past Grizzlies 114-113

By CLAY BAILEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/15 12:18
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Apr...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reach for a jump ball in the first half of an NBA basketball ...
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednes...
Dallas Mavericks guard JJ Redick handles the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) and guard Tyus Jones (21) in the second half of ...
Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) grabs a rebound between guard Grayson Allen (3), Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10), an...
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) jumps to shoot against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second half of an NBA ba...
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell finishes a dunk against Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard Tyus Jones (21) in the second ha...
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson drives ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesda...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen (3) falls on Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Ap...
Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson in the second half of an NBA basketbal...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic hit a leaning, lunging 3-pointer as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Doncic ended the night with 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points. Dwight Powell had 12 points.

Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies with 23 points, but the 90.6% free throw shooter missed a pair of foul shots with 2.2 second lefts, setting the stage for Doncic’s winning 3 in the matchup of teams jockeying for postseason positioning.

The Mavericks, sitting in seventh place in the West, gave themselves a bit of a buffer with the victory – extending their advantage to 2 1/2 games over the eighth-place Grizzlies.

The teams played closely in the first half, both shooting near 50% from the field and taking care of the basketball with minimal turnovers. Allen scored 17 points in the half to help Memphis to a 60-57 lead at intermission.

Porzingis had 12 points for Dallas, missing only one of his six shots in the half.

Doncic, who struggled in the first half, scored 14 in the third quarter, but Memphis still maintained a 89-83 lead heading into the final period.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Played their only road game out of a stretch of nine games. ... Improved to 17-12 on the road. ... Max Kleber passed Hubert Davis in the first quarter for 17th on the Mavericks career 3-pointers list. Davis, recently hired as North Carolina's head coach, had 306.

Grizzlies: Announced they signed G Tim Frazier to a 10-day contract. ... Allen shot 4 of 5 in the first quarter, scoring 14 points. ... Morant passed O.J. Mayo for 12th on the team’s career assists list.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the New York Knicks on Friday

Grizzlies: Open a seven-game road trip on Friday in Chicago.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:45 GMT+08:00

