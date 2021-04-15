Jets rally to beat Senators 3-2 for 4th win in 5 games

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mathieu Perreault and Trevor Lewis scored third-period goals and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night.

Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg (26-14-3), which earned its fourth win in five games and avenged a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday night.

Laurent Brossoit was in goal for Winnipeg after Connor Hellebuyck had made seven straight starts. Brossoit finished with 27 saves.

The Jets moved to within five points of North Division-leading Toronto (28-11-4), which was idle.

Josh Norris and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa (14-26-4), which fell to 9-10-4 at home this season. Matt Murray finished with 32 saves.

After a scoreless second period, Perreault put Winnipeg ahead 2-1 at 2:07 of the third. Perreault fired a high shot past Murray on a power play for his ninth goal of the season.

Lewis scored short-handed at 9:39 to put Winnipeg ahead 3-1. It was Lewis' third of the year.

Norris scored a power-play goal with 10 seconds left to pull Ottawa to within 3-2. Norris has 12 goals this season.

Murray was making his first start in goal for Ottawa since March 10. He suffered an upper-body injury in warmups before a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 14.

Ottawa went 5-6-3 without Murray, using four goalies -- Joey Daccord, Filip Gustavsson, Anton Forsberg and Marcus Hogberg -- in his absence.

Ottawa’s Connor Brown had his club-record goal-scoring streak halted at eight games. He was looking to become the first player since Teemu Selanne in 1997-98 to score in nine straight.

Ottawa opened the scoring with Paul’s fourth goal of the season just 1:19 in. But Scheifele countered at 3:24, converting Nikolaj Ehlers’ backhand pass for his 16th of the year as Winnipeg outshot the Senators 11-9.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Toronto on Thursday night to wrap up a five-game trip.

Senators: At Montreal on Saturday to open a four-game trip.

