Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 6 vs Indians

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 10:14
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a ba...
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Apri...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a ba...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Apri...

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has a perfect game after six innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 47 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when Yu Chang looked at a called third strike for Rodón's third strikeout, ending the sixth.

The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the sixth.

Rodón has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.

He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ