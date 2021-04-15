Alexa
Allen scores 15 in return, Cavaliers beat Hornets 103-90

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/04/15 09:35
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen during the first quarter of an ...
Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, left, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) as he drives to the basket during the se...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein, center, shoots between Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, and center Bismack Biyombo (8) ...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard Brad Wanamaker (9) during the second quarter of an NBA...
Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, right, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) vie for the ball during the second quarter of an...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) as he drives to the basket during the first quarte...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince (12) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, ...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince, left, shoots against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels during the second quarter of an NBA basketb...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds in his first action since March 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home Wednesday night, 103-90.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who snapped a two-game skid.

Terry Rozier had 22 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Hornets. Miles Bridges added 20 points.

It was Allen’s first action since suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing him to miss eight games. He opened strong with two dunks on Cleveland's first three possessions and had four for the game.

Larry Nance Jr. also returned for Cleveland after missing seven games with an illness, but struggled to find his rhythm. He finished with five points on 1-of-7 shooting in 20 minutes.

Prior to the game, the frontcourt tandem of Love and Allen had played just seven minutes together.

But they played off each other well when on the floor together, and the Cavaliers (20-34) are hoping Allen's return will result in a strong finish to the season.

Rozier returned to the starting lineup after sitting out Tuesday night, but the Hornets (20-20) were still without four of their top six scorers in LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington and Malik Monk — and it showed.

The Hornets shot 40.5% from the field and 50% from the line.

Cleveland led by nine entering the fourth quarter and repeatedly kept the Hornets at bay behind a series of 3-pointers, including three by Prince in the final four minutes. Prince finished 9 of 13 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton missed his second straight game with a strained groin. ... Bench outscored Charlotte 41-19.

Hornets: Were outrebounded 47-38.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Warriors on Thursday night on the second of a back-to-back.

Hornets: Travel to face the Nets on Friday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:41 GMT+08:00

