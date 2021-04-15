Alexa
Twitter brings #FanTweets to K-pop starting with BLACKPINK's ROSÉ

By Twitter, Inc., Media OutReach
2021/04/15 09:35

Exclusive Twitter content brings fans closer to their favorite artists through the fans’ own Tweets

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 15 April 2020 - Twitter is bringing its popular Social Media Icon#FanTweets videos to K-pop for the first time, starting with Social Media Icon#FanTweets from BLACKPINK's ROSÉ. ROSÉ's Social Media Icon#FanTweets videos, released via Social Media Icon@BLACKPINK today, on April 15 KST, feature the superstar artist replying to fans' Tweets about her new album, stage performances, life, and her dog 'HANK'.


Tweet Link :

1) Stage: Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1382499324920168452

2) Life: Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1382499482890215431

3) Hank: Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1382499657385873411

4) Single Album: Social Media Iconhttps://twitter.com/BLACKPINK/status/1382499836663005186

Social Media Icon#FanTweets are a custom type of exclusive content on Twitter, where celebrities record their responses to real Tweets from fans. Social Media Icon#Social Media IconFanTweets help to bring fans closer to their favorite artists and give them a chance to hear straight from the artists themselves. Also, witty, vibrant, and authentic tweets from fans will provide a different fun experience unique to Social Media Icon#FanTweets.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-pop Partnerships at Twitter, said, "#FanTweets offer another way for fans to hear directly from their favorite K-pop artists. With #FanTweets, BLACKPINK's ROSÉ shared new sides to her, as well as more stories for her fans to cherish. Twitter will offer more fan-driven exclusive content to enable fans to connect with their favorite artists and to drive conversations about #KpopTwitter and various K-content."

ROSÉ's debut single album, R, was released on 12 March 2021, along with the lead single, 'On the Ground', which entered the Billboard Hot 100. 'On the Ground' also debuted and peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Follow ROSÉ and BLACKPINK (Social Media Icon@BLACKPINK) right now to get real-time updates about ROSÉ and more.

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow Social Media Icon@Twitter and Social Media Icon@TwitterKorea. Let's talk.

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:39 GMT+08:00

