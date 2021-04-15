Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennessee Vols sign wing Quentin Diboundje from France

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 07:53
Tennessee Vols sign wing Quentin Diboundje from France

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has signed Quentin Diboundje from France, the seventh international player during coach Rick Barnes' tenure.

The Vols announced Diboundje's signing Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Montpellier, France, plans to enroll this summer, and Barnes said he is motivated to get to Knoxville and get to work.

“He’s very mature in his approach because he’s always played up against older competition,” Barnes said. "Quentin is a big guard who has great speed and is extremely athletic. He’s got explosive lateral quickness, he can run and finish in transition, and he can shoot it.”

Diboundje will play with the French national team in July at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He attended the Monteverde Academy Center for Basketball Development this season. He helped lead its prep national team to a 23-7 record.

He joins a 2021 signing class that includes five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler and wing Jahmai Mashack.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-04-16 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Yellen to label Taiwan 'currency manipulator,' let China off hook
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
Taiwan's passport ranked 30th strongest in world
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ