Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico moves to require biometric data from cellphone users

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 06:49
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference marking the 100th day of his third year in office, at the National Palac...

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference marking the 100th day of his third year in office, at the National Palac...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activists and opposition figures cried foul Wednesday after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ identification and biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party supported the bill, saying it is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping that frequently involve the use of cellphones.

The legislation, which was already passed by the Chamber of Deputies, would give cell companies two years to collect the data and make it available to the government.

Civic groups said the measure would put customers’ personal data at risk and do little to fight crime. The Mexican government has tried cellphone registries before without success and hasn’t even been able to block cell calls from within prisons.

López Obrador, who still must sign the bill for it to become law, said that “it is just a registry to care for the population,” adding that “we will never spy on anybody.”

Critics are more concerned about the information being leaked or sold, saying it could actually help thieves, extortionists and kidnappers.

The civic group Network for the Defense of Digital Rights said that "only authoritarian countries" demand such information on cellphone users and that criminals could easily steal or clone chips or phones to get around the requirements.

The group noted that a similar registry attempted by a previous administration between 2008 and 2011 was abandoned after user data was leaked.

It said such a massive government registry of as many as 120 million cellphone lines would also be vulnerable to hackers.

Opponents said they would seek to block the law in court.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA