NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Gotham FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
North Carolina 3, Washington 2
Orlando 2, Louisville 2, tie
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reign FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
Chicago 0, Houston 0, tie
Portland 2, Kansas City 1
Portland at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.