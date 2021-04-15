Alexa
NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 05:24
EAST DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
North Carolina 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Orlando 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Louisville 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Gotham FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
EAST DIVISION Saturday, April 10

North Carolina 3, Washington 2

Orlando 2, Louisville 2, tie

Wednesday, April 14

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Louisville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Monday, April 26

North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Louisville at Gotham FC, 12:30 p.m.

WEST DIVISION
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Houston 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Reign FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
WEST DIVISION Friday, April 9

Chicago 0, Houston 0, tie

Portland 2, Kansas City 1

Thursday, April 15

Portland at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Houston at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Kansas City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21

Reign FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Monday, April 26

Houston at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Portland at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:12 GMT+08:00

