Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City

The Official UEFA Champions League match balls are on display ahead of the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
LONDON (AP) — The lineup for the semifinals of the Champions League:
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City.
First legs: April 27/28
Second legs: May 4/5
