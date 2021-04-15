Alexa
Champions League semifinals: Madrid-Chelsea; PSG-Man City

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 05:11
The Official UEFA Champions League match balls are on display ahead of the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Liverpool an...

LONDON (AP) — The lineup for the semifinals of the Champions League:

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City.

First legs: April 27/28

Second legs: May 4/5

___

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:11 GMT+08:00

