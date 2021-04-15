Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Drone targets U.S. troops in northern Iraq, no casualties

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:55
Drone targets U.S. troops in northern Iraq, no casualties

A drone attack targeted U.S.-led coalition forces near a northern Iraqi airport Wednesday, the Kurdish region's Interior Ministry and coalition officials said.

The ministry said the attack targeted coalition forces based near Irbil international airport and caused a fire that damaged a building. It said there were no casualties.

Witnesses in Irbil reported hearing sirens and hearing a loud bang.

A coalition spokesman, Col. Wayne Marotto, said the drone landed on a storage hangar at Irbil Air Base and confirmed there were no injuries.

“A fire has been extinguished and damages are still being assessed,” Marotto said.

Irbil is in the northern Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

The incident was the latest in a string of attacks that have targeted mostly American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.

Last week, two rockets landed near an Iraqi air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present. There were no casualties.

A month earlier, a base in western Iraq housing U.S.-led coalition troops and contractors was hit by 10 rockets. One contractor was killed.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA