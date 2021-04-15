Alexa
All Blacks injuries mount ahead of July tests

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:33
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks center Jack Goodhue will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a serious knee injury in a Super Rugby match on Sunday.

Goodhue will require surgery after scans showed he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament during the match between the Christchurch-based Crusaders and Wellington-based Hurricanes.

All Blacks prop Joe Moody, who suffered a serious foot injury in the same match, will require further scans before it can be determined whether surgery will be necessary. He was playing in his 100th Super Rugby match.

“Joe Moody has had scans which have confirmed a significant injury to the soft tissues at the base of his big toe,” the Crusaders said in a statement. “At this stage surgery is not required but this will be reviewed by a specialist in two weeks’ time.

“A return to play time frame will become clearer at that time.

“Jack Goodhue has also had scans which have confirmed a significant knee injury, including an ACL rupture. He will require surgery and is not expected to be available for any further rugby in 2021.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has already been ruled out of mid-year tests against Fiji and Italy after suffering a torn pectoral tendon. He is recovering after surgery.

“Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tied up a few loose ends with my shoulder while he was in there,” Cane tweeted. “Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger.”

Ardie Savea, who likely will replace Cane at open-side flanker in the July test matches, is also recovering from a serious knee injury suffered in Sunday’s match. He is likely to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:09 GMT+08:00

