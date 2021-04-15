Alexa
USF's Alexis Yetna heads to Seton Hall as graduate transfer

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 03:42
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — South Florida forward Alexis Yetna is headed to Seton Hall as a graduate transfer.

Pirates coach Kevin Willard announced the move on Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Yetna, a native of France, spent the last four years at USF, where he will earn his bachelor’s degree later this semester.

“He is a great addition to our frontcourt. He’s physical, crafty and a ferocious rebounder,” Willard said. "He has tremendous touch around the rim, but is also capable of shooting from the perimeter. We think he’s a perfect fit for our system.”

Yetna averaged 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field and 37% from 3-point range as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19. He finished that season with the most rebounds by a South Florida and American Athletic Conference freshman, and second-most in school history.

After missing the following season due to injury, Yetna returned to the court this past season and was averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds on Jan. 10 when the Bulls had to go on pause due to COVID-19. He finished the season with averages of 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Seton Hall posted a 14-13 record this past season and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

