Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reds' Gray to make 1st start of season Saturday at Indians

By CHRIS HAFT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:41
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jose De Leon, left, wipes sweat from his face after getting a visit from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, right, as...

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jose De Leon, left, wipes sweat from his face after getting a visit from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, right, as...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray is set to make his first start of the season Saturday at Cleveland, a welcome boost for a Reds staff that's struggled at times.

Gray began spring training as the Reds’ possible opening day starter. But he experienced back spasms, made just one Cactus League start and opened the regular season on the 10-day injured list.

The 31-year-old Gray is an obvious asset to the Reds’ starting rotation. The two-time All-Star has a 75-63 record and a 3.54 ERA in eight seasons, including 5-3 with a 3.70 ERA last year.

“I’m very much looking forward to coming back and helping these guys win some games,” Gray said in a video interview.

The Reds led the NL Central with a 7-4 record as Wednesday began, but their 4.33 team ERA ranked ninth in the league. Cincinnati earned an NL wild-card spot last year, but lost Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

Gray’s return promoted the Reds to move right-hander José De León from the rotation to the bullpen. DeLeon was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts.

“I think it could be an exciting opportunity for him,” manager David Bell said. “I think he has a real chance to help us out of the bullpen. He could always go right back in the rotation if needed. He’s very built up and that’s not going to go away any time in the next few weeks.”

DeLeon’s move to the bullpen assured right-hander Jeff Hoffman of remaining in the rotation, at least for the immediate future. Hoffman is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts.

“I’m just here to help the team win and whatever capacity that is, I’m game for it,” Hoffman said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA