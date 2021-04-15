Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

DC United hires Lucy Rushton, 2nd female GM in MLS history

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:16
DC United hires Lucy Rushton, 2nd female GM in MLS history

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucy Rushton was hired by D.C. United as their general manager, making her the second woman in Major League Soccer history to hold that job.

The team also announced Wednesday that Dave Kasper is being promoted to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Kasper joined D.C. United in 2002 and became the club’s general manager in 2007.

In addition to being the new GM, Rushton holds the title of head of technical recruitment and analysis.

She had been working for Atlanta United.

Rushton previously was with English clubs Watford and Reading.

Lynne Meterparel was San Jose's general manager in 1999-2000, and D.C. United said MLS confirmed she was the only previous full-time female GM in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA