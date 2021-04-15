Alexa
Moderna, Valero rise; Stitch Fix, Discovery fall

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:16
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

SAP SE, up $1.54 to $135.97.

The software company raised its financial forecast for the year on the strength of its cloud computing business.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $2.63 to $46.86.

The subscription service for clothes said CEO Katrina Lake will step down.

Nikola Corp., down 30 cents to $11.75.

The truck maker will collaborate with CNH Industrial and OGE Energy on hydrogen distribution and fueling stations in Germany.

Moderna Inc., up $10.32 to $160.03.

The biotechnology company announced more encouraging data on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $7.67 to $335.35.

The investment bank reported a surge in first-quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Valero Energy Corp., up $2 to $72.28.

Oil prices rose and helped lift energy company stocks after the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for demand.

Kohl's Corp., down $1.22 to $59.72.

The department store chain agreed with a group of investors to add new directors to its board.

Discovery Inc., down $2 to $38.38.

Credit Suisse reportedly offered a large block of the media company's shares for sale as it unwinds positions related to a client's default in March.

