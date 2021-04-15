Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/04/15 04:20
Most U.S. stocks rose Wednesday following an encouraging start to what’s expected to be a thunderous earnings reporting season, but major indexes still ended mixed as drops in several tech heavyweights including Apple and Facebook weighed them down.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, easing below the record high it set a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1% but the Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, climbed 0.8%. Shares of Coinbase Global surged in their market debut as more mainstream investors embrace cryptocurrencies. Crude oil prices rose sharply on expectations that a resurgent economy will consume more energy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.93 points, or 0.4%, to 4,124.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.26 points, or 0.2%, to 33,730.89.

The Nasdaq fell 138.26 points, or 1%, to 13,857.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.79 points, or 0.8% to 2,247.72.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.14 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 69.71 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 42.35 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.24 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 368.59 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is up 3,124.41 points, or 10.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 969.56 points, or 7.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 272.86 points, or 13.8%.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:08 GMT+08:00

