By Associated Press
2021/04/15 03:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 134.05 Up 2.10
May 130.25 133.15 130.20 132.10 Up 2.05
Jul 135.85 Up 2.05
Jul 132.10 135.05 132.05 134.05 Up 2.10
Sep 134.00 136.85 133.90 135.85 Up 2.05
Dec 136.40 139.20 136.30 138.25 Up 2.05
Mar 138.45 141.20 138.40 140.25 Up 2.05
May 139.70 141.80 139.45 141.05 Up 1.95
Jul 140.20 142.10 139.85 141.40 Up 1.85
Sep 140.40 142.25 140.05 141.60 Up 1.80
Dec 140.75 142.45 140.35 141.90 Up 1.70
Mar 142.80 143.10 141.95 142.60 Up 1.65
May 143.40 143.70 143.20 143.20 Up 1.55
Jul 143.90 144.20 143.70 143.70 Up 1.45
Sep 144.45 144.70 144.20 144.20 Up 1.40
Dec 145.10 145.10 144.20 144.70 Up 1.20
Mar 145.10 Up 1.45

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:06 GMT+08:00

