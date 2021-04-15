New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|134.05
|Up
|2.10
|May
|130.25
|133.15
|130.20
|132.10
|Up
|2.05
|Jul
|135.85
|Up
|2.05
|Jul
|132.10
|135.05
|132.05
|134.05
|Up
|2.10
|Sep
|134.00
|136.85
|133.90
|135.85
|Up
|2.05
|Dec
|136.40
|139.20
|136.30
|138.25
|Up
|2.05
|Mar
|138.45
|141.20
|138.40
|140.25
|Up
|2.05
|May
|139.70
|141.80
|139.45
|141.05
|Up
|1.95
|Jul
|140.20
|142.10
|139.85
|141.40
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|140.40
|142.25
|140.05
|141.60
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|140.75
|142.45
|140.35
|141.90
|Up
|1.70
|Mar
|142.80
|143.10
|141.95
|142.60
|Up
|1.65
|May
|143.40
|143.70
|143.20
|143.20
|Up
|1.55
|Jul
|143.90
|144.20
|143.70
|143.70
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|144.45
|144.70
|144.20
|144.20
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|145.10
|145.10
|144.20
|144.70
|Up
|1.20
|Mar
|145.10
|Up
|1.45