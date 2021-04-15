BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2459
|Up
|18
|May
|2396
|2423
|2396
|2421
|Up
|13
|Jul
|2473
|Up
|19
|Jul
|2435
|2460
|2431
|2459
|Up
|18
|Sep
|2449
|2474
|2445
|2473
|Up
|19
|Dec
|2450
|2475
|2449
|2474
|Up
|19
|Mar
|2445
|2465
|2443
|2464
|Up
|17
|May
|2443
|2458
|2439
|2457
|Up
|14
|Jul
|2441
|2455
|2438
|2454
|Up
|14
|Sep
|2450
|2457
|2439
|2456
|Up
|15
|Dec
|2438
|2457
|2437
|2457
|Up
|16
|Mar
|2457
|Up
|16