Giants waive cornerback Ryan Lewis

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 03:10
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived cornerback Ryan Lewis.

The team announced the move Wednesday, a little more than two weeks before the draft.

The Giants added cornerback Adoree Jackson in free agency. The other defensive backs on the roster are James Bradberry, Darnay Holmes, Julian Love, Isaac Yiadom, Sam Beal, Madre Harper, Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, Xavier McKinney, Joshua Kalu, Chris Milton, Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson.

Lewis was signed to the practice squad before the start of the 2020 season. His first game was in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. Lewis started three games before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6. He had 13 tackles and one pass breakup.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:06 GMT+08:00

