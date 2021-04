Wednesday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $235,238 Surface: Red clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from MUSC Health Women's Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Round of 16

Jamie Loeb, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Rosalie van Der Hoek (4), Netherlands, 6-1, 4-0, ret.

Naomi Broady, Britain, and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Tereza Martincova and Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, walkover.

Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-4, 6-1.