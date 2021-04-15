Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

2 ethnic Polish journalists living in Belarus arrested

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 01:18
2 ethnic Polish journalists living in Belarus arrested

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two ethnic Polish journalists have been detained in Belarus after security agents raided their apartment, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

The arrests Wednesday of Andrzej Pisalnik and his wife, Iness Todryk-Pisalnik, come amid rising tensions between Belarus' sizeable Polish community and the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The couple edits the website of the Union of Poles in Belarus and collaborate with Polish media.

There was no immediate information about charges against them. The prosecutor-general's office said Andrzej Pisalnik had been warned about comments on Polish radio that allegedly were aimed at inciting ethnic discord.

Two leaders of the Union of Poles were arrested in March and are being investigated on suspicion of inciting discord.

The organization is financed by Poland, which has called for sanctions against Belarus in connection with the widescale detention of protesters calling for Lukashenko's resignation.

Updated : 2021-04-15 11:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA