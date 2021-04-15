Alexa
Radulov done, Bishop won't play at all for Stars this season

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 01:20
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — High-scoring Dallas Stars forward Alexander Radulov will not return this season because he needs surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Goaltender Ben Bishop won't play at all.

Stars general manager Jim Nill said Wednesday that Radulov is expected to be fully recovered for the 2021-22 season. Radulov was limited to only 11 games this season because of a lower-body injury.

Bishop, who hasn't played any games after twice having knee surgery last year, will not play this season. Nill said the move will allow Bishop time to continue his rehabilitation and return to full health for the start of 2021-22.

Radulov hasn't played since March 18, and Nill had said earlier this week that the forward would see a specialist before a long-term decision was made on his playing status. The Stars didn't say when the surgery would be done.

In his 11 games, Radulov had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and a plus-9 rating.

Radulov has one season left on his five-year deal, while Bishop has two seasons left on a six-year deal he signed with the Stars.

