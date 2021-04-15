Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.