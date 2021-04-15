Alexa
Blue Jays closer Merryweather put on IL with oblique strain

By Associated Press
2021/04/15 00:46
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Julian Merryweather winds up during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on opening day at...

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays closer Julian Merryweather has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

The right-hander felt discomfort in the left side of his abdomen on his final warmup pitch in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

Merryweather entered with two runners on and two outs and threw just two pitches to Aaron Hicks before Gary Sánchez was tagged out in a rundown between first and second base after a pitch in the dirt. He didn’t return for the ninth.

Merryweather has two saves and has allowed just one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts over 4⅓ innings in four appearances. His fastball has reached 100.4 mph this season.

Also, Ross Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees due to right forearm tightness. He was unable to get loose before the game.

T.J. Zeuch replaced Stripling.

NOTES: RHP David Phelps, hit in the lower back by Clint Frazier's 100.7 mph liner Tuesday night, is day to day with a bruised back. ... RHP Anthony Castro had his contract purchased from the alternate site and will work out of the bullpen.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

