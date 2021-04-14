Alexa
Croatia police find cocaine in fruit container in sea port

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 22:47
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police said Wednesday they have found and confiscated more than half a ton of cocaine hidden in fruit containers in an Adriatic Sea port.

State HRT television described the seizure as one of the biggest ever in Croatia.

With the help of sniffer dogs, police discovered the cocaine two weeks ago in the port of Ploce, close to the leading tourist resort of Dubrovnik, they said at a press conference.

Police and customs officials discovered the 575 kilograms (1,267 pounds) of cocaine during a random search of the containers that arrived from South America.

No one has shown up since to collect the drugs, and there have been no arrests so far, they said. Police estimated the street value of the cocaine at more than 57 million euros ($68 million).

No other details have been revealed as an international probe is ongoing. Croatian police said the cocaine was destined for other countries in the region.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:56 GMT+08:00

