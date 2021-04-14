Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-7 3-3 4-0
Baltimore 5 6 .455 1 4-6 W-1 1-4 4-2
New York 5 6 .455 1 5-5 L-1 3-3 2-3
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 1 4-6 L-1 3-2 2-4
Toronto 5 6 .455 1 4-6 W-1 2-3 3-3
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 6 4 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-1 4-1 2-3
Kansas City 5 4 .556 ½ _ 5-4 W-1 3-2 2-2
Minnesota 5 5 .500 1 ½ 5-5 L-3 1-3 4-2
Chicago 5 6 .455 1 5-5 L-1 2-2 3-4
Detroit 5 6 .455 1 4-6 W-2 3-3 2-3
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 7 4 .636 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 3-2
Houston 6 5 .545 1 _ 5-5 L-4 1-4 5-1
Seattle 6 5 .545 1 _ 5-5 L-1 3-3 3-2
Oakland 5 7 .417 5-5 W-4 1-6 4-1
Texas 4 7 .364 3 2 4-6 W-1 2-4 2-3

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 4 3 .571 _ _ 4-3 W-2 3-1 1-2
Philadelphia 6 5 .545 _ 1 5-5 L-2 5-1 1-4
Miami 4 6 .400 4-5 W-2 1-5 3-1
Atlanta 4 7 .364 2 3 4-6 L-3 2-3 2-4
Washington 2 6 .250 2-6 L-1 1-2 1-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cincinnati 7 4 .636 _ _ 7-3 L-1 5-1 2-3
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 1 1 5-5 L-1 2-3 4-2
St. Louis 6 5 .545 1 1 5-5 W-1 2-3 4-2
Chicago 5 6 .455 2 2 5-5 W-1 3-3 2-3
Pittsburgh 4 7 .364 3 3 3-7 W-1 3-2 1-5
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 9 2 .818 _ _ 9-1 W-4 4-0 5-2
San Diego 8 4 .667 _ 6-4 L-1 4-3 4-1
San Francisco 7 4 .636 2 _ 7-3 W-1 4-1 3-3
Arizona 4 8 .333 4-6 L-2 2-3 2-5
Colorado 3 8 .273 6 4 2-8 L-4 3-4 0-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Oakland 7, Arizona 5

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 8 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 14, Washington 3

Miami 14, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 0

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at Washington (Corbin 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:56 GMT+08:00

