NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 22:09
Through Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 42 23 46 69 12 16 8 0 8 152 15.1
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 42 22 39 61 23 16 10 1 6 123 17.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 43 14 40 54 6 14 3 0 2 148 9.5
Mitchell Marner Toronto 43 14 39 53 19 18 0 0 2 121 11.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 40 32 21 53 17 10 9 0 9 162 19.8
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 38 17 35 52 25 28 6 0 2 158 10.8
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 42 25 25 50 23 28 7 0 6 145 17.2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 42 15 33 48 -4 12 3 0 3 87 17.2
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 41 16 32 48 10 18 4 1 4 124 12.9
Brad Marchand Boston 38 19 29 48 15 36 3 3 3 94 20.2
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 42 20 25 45 9 22 5 0 5 108 18.5
Mark Stone Vegas 40 13 31 44 18 22 2 1 7 68 19.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 43 14 30 44 1 10 5 0 0 72 19.4
Aleksander Barkov Florida 37 18 26 44 14 8 4 1 4 133 13.5
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 41 9 34 43 -2 10 3 0 2 97 9.3
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 31 13 30 43 11 2 5 0 0 86 15.1
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 43 14 29 43 -3 24 4 0 1 92 15.2
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 42 18 24 42 16 9 5 0 5 131 13.7
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 40 16 25 41 14 24 8 0 7 112 14.3
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 39 21 20 41 8 8 7 0 5 119 17.6

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:56 GMT+08:00

