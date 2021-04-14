American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|New York
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Toronto
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Detroit
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Oakland
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|3
___
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland 7, Arizona 5
Baltimore 7, Seattle 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 8, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Detroit 8, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Richards 0-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.