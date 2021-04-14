Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Slavia Prague's Kúdela banned for 10 games for racial abuse

By Associated Press
2021/04/14 21:57
Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of Sixteen soccer match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Thu...

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, left, receives a yellow card during the UEFA Europa League Round of Sixteen soccer match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Thu...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Slavia Prague defender Ondřej Kúdela was banned for 10 games by UEFA on Wednesday for racially abusing a Black opponent in the Europa League.

UEFA said the ban would apply to “club and representative team competition matches.” Ten games is the minimum ban for racial abuse in UEFA's disciplinary code.

Kúdela is set to miss the rest of Slavia’s Europa League campaign and the Czech Republic’s games at the European Championship.

Kúdela, Slavia and likely the Czech soccer federation can appeal against the ban, first to UEFA and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Kúdela covered his mouth with both hands when he spoke into Rangers player Glen Kamara’s ear during a Europa League game in Glasgow last month. He denied Kamara’s accusation that he used racist language that another Rangers player also claimed to have heard.

UEFA also banned Kamara for three European club competition games next season for assaulting Kúdela after the game, which Slavia won 2-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-04-15 10:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Chinese embassy unwittingly admits Taiwan is independent in threatening email to Swedish journalist
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Foodpanda driver survives delivery to Taiwan's Hehuanshan
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Taiwan to relax labor laws to attract white-collar foreign talent
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
Elon Musk rumored to be planning Taiwan trip amid global chip shortage
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
25 Chinese military aircraft intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Mercury to drop 10 degrees in northern Taiwan, tropical storm could form Wednesday
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Self-paid COVID vaccine open to Taiwan residents on April 21
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines cancels ‘travel bubble’ flight to Palau
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
2 US carriers patrol south of Taiwan as 25 Chinese warplanes swarm strait
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA
US uses photo of relaxing captain as 'cognitive warfare' against PLA